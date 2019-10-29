Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 31.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

