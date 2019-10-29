Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $1.32 million and $566.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Bit-Z, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bit-Z and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

