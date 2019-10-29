Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $37.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $136,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 28,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $999,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,477 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 110.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.94. 697,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

