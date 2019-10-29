Bob’s Repair (BOB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $290,503.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $167,973.00 and approximately $290,503.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $10.39 and $18.94. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $526.54 or 0.05576266 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046926 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031701 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.