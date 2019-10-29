BlueLinx (BXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect BlueLinx to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

NYSE:BXC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.