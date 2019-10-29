Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APRN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

Blue Apron stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 10,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,049. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,409 shares of company stock worth $60,040. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,774,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

