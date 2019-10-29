Blackstone Group’s (BX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.96%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

