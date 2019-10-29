BlackRock Inc. Sells 992,471 Shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 992,471 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.34% of Miragen Therapeutics worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

MGEN stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 925.52% and a negative return on equity of 85.50%. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MGEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

