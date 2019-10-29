BlackRock Inc. Sells 789,547 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Trinity Place by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,611,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,135 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Place by 1,041.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 628,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Place by 2,149.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 342,875 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Trinity Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Place by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 65,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.73.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

Trinity Place Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

