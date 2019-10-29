BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933,691 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGFV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 153,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

