BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,268,000 after buying an additional 160,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after buying an additional 336,136 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $16,793,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 244,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. DZ Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DNB Markets cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.