BlackRock Inc. Has $943,000 Holdings in Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668,045 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Global were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Shares of Hudson Global stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.08. Hudson Global Inc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Analysts predict that Hudson Global Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.