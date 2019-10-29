BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWX. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,845.1% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $41.09.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.