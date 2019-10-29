BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,603,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr makes up about 2.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $14,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.7% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,142. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.