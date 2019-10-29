Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Trading Down 1.6%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), approximately 455,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.24.

In other news, insider Ian McDonough acquired 90,000 shares of Blackbird stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,232.07).

Blackbird plc develops and operates Blackbird, a cloud video platform in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's platform allows users to publish, view, edit, access, and distribute video content within the cloud. It serves rights holders, solution providers, post-production houses, and digital content providers in live sports, eSports, news, localization, public safety, and post-production sectors.

