BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 842 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.