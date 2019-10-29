BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $304.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $305.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

