BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,798 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

