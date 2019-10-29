BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $278.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $214.83 and a 52 week high of $279.07.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.