BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Set at $50.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $70.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.81 per share, with a total value of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 321,809 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 105.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 333,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,654,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $4,075,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.