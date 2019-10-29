BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.13.

BJRI opened at $40.98 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

