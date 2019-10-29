bitUSD Price Up 472.9% Over Last Week (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 78.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $4.89 or 0.00051859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market cap of $14.63 million and approximately $2,406.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 472.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.01489150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,994,620 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

