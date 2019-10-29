Bitradio Trading 13% Higher This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market cap of $87,364.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,045,417 coins and its circulating supply is 8,045,413 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.