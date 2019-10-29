BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Down 22.7% in October

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 766,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 97.5% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter worth $208,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $209.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.37 and a 200-day moving average of $201.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $132.75 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.