BidaskClub Upgrades Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $7.34 on Friday, reaching $85.73. 712,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,062. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $50,911,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 823,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,872 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $28,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $15,353,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 212,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

