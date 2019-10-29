BidaskClub Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on POOL. ValuEngine downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.61. The stock had a trading volume of 213,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,120. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.27 and its 200-day moving average is $190.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 1-year low of $137.02 and a 1-year high of $228.19.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pool will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.20 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $2,151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,002,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,879 shares of company stock valued at $10,458,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 88.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,312 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pool by 15,828.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,809.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth $20,286,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,080,000 after acquiring an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

