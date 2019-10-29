BidaskClub Lowers Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

HALL stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.94. 183,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,669. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Naveen Anand acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $106,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1,236.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

