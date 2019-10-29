Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $19,268,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $13,709,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $642,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

