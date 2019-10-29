Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to Underperform at DA Davidson

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.36. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,703,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.