Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYND stock traded down $19.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.66. 775,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.36. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 64,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

