Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,856 ($63.45) target price (up from GBX 4,391 ($57.38)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,934.10 ($51.41).

LON BKG traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,456 ($58.23). 309,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,230.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,865.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,622 ($60.39).

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,970 ($51.88), for a total value of £11,910,000 ($15,562,524.50). Also, insider Veronica Wadley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.63), for a total transaction of £59,265 ($77,440.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,303,302 shares of company stock worth $5,404,424,622.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

