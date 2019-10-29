Benz Price Reaches $0.0001 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. Benz has a market cap of $459.00 and $81.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benz has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00216032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.01488547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00115675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.