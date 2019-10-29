Benchmark Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $514.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $496.00 to $514.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.25.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $467.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.56. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $470.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Charter Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.