Benchmark Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $514.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $496.00 to $514.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.25.
Shares of CHTR stock opened at $467.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.56. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $272.91 and a 1-year high of $470.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Charter Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
