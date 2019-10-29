Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €96.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €96.50 ($112.21) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.78 ($118.34).

BEI opened at €102.70 ($119.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.51.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

