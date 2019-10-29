Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €104.00 ($120.93) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €102.88 ($119.62).

Shares of BEI opened at €102.30 ($118.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.40. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a 50 day moving average of €106.85 and a 200-day moving average of €104.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

