Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,294.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. ValuEngine downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

NYSE BDX opened at $246.08 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $264.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.