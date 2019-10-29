Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

BAX stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $89.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $293,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

