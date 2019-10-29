Basic Energy Services (BAS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. On average, analysts expect Basic Energy Services to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Basic Energy Services stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

In related news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAS. Baader Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basic Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

