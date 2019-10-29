Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.03 ($77.95).

BAS opened at €69.67 ($81.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.56.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

