Barclays Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $82.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE EMN remained flat at $$78.15 on Monday. 918,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,818. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $61.22 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.