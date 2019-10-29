BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Get BankFinancial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BFIN. ValuEngine upgraded BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

BankFinancial stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,810. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankFinancial will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $51,929.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BankFinancial by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BankFinancial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankFinancial (BFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.