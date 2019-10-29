BANKEX Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $121,998.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.79 or 0.05627626 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031963 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BKX is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,050,932 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org . The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit, Simex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

