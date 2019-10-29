Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of BSVN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. 5,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 44.09% and a return on equity of 25.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bank7 by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 3.3% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

