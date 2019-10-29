Bank of The West Sells 527 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after buying an additional 3,410,146 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,302,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,794,000 after buying an additional 3,281,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,277,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 319.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,461,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,366,000 after buying an additional 2,635,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,427,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,541,000 after buying an additional 2,207,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $668,853.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,944 shares of company stock worth $14,996,038 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

