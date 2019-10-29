Bank of The West Raises Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 1.0% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Anthem by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,814 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anthem by 5,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,948 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Anthem by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Anthem by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 821,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after purchasing an additional 426,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anthem by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,685,000 after purchasing an additional 378,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM opened at $267.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.29. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.07.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.