Bank of The West Has $4.24 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $652,536,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $233,473,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 783,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,699,000 after acquiring an additional 278,709 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $371.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.