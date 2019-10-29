Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lifted to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.39.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,439,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $298.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 195.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

