Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 28,071,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,540,664. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $297.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

