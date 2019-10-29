Bank of America Corp DE Sells 95,475 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Appian were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Appian by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Appian by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Appian by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Appian Corp has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 80.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.59.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $1,956,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,955.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Leon Mitchell sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $73,754.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648,984 shares of company stock valued at $34,693,120. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

