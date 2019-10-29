Bank of America Corp DE Sells 307,879 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 76.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 307,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90. Tellurian Inc has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Tellurian’s revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

